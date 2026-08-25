Sons throw mother into well over superstition in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Two brothers who were taking care of their paralysed mother allegedly killed her by throwing her into a well over a superstition in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district, police said on Monday, August 24.

According to local reports, the deceased, 80-year-old Ventakamma, died after falling into a well on April 6. She had become paralysed just 10 days ago.

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During a police investigation, it was revealed that her two sons, Sammaiah and Srinivas, held a superstition that if she died in the house, then they would have to vacate it.

Therefore, on April 6, while no one else was present in the house, they allegedly took Ventakamma to an agricultural well and threw her inside.

They were subsequently arrested. Further investigation is underway.