Special voter registration camps in Chennai today at 4,097 polling stations

Chennai: Special voter registration camps are being held on Sunday across all 16 Assembly constituencies under Chennai district, covering a total of 4,097 polling stations.

The camps are aimed at enrolling new voters and helping eligible voters whose names were removed during the recent revision of the electoral rolls to get re-included.

Officials from the Corporation’s election department said the exercise is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, which began in November 2025. After the revision process, a draft electoral roll was published, showing that nearly 15 lakh names had been deleted from the rolls across the district.

According to election officials, around 1.50 lakh of the deleted names belonged to voters who were identified as deceased. Another 1.60 lakh entries were removed after officials were unable to contact the voters or verify their current residential status.

A substantial share of the remaining deletions involved voters who had shifted their residence to other Assembly constituencies, either within the district or outside it. Officials clarified that many of these voters continue to be eligible to vote but were excluded due to changes in address, migration, or incomplete verification during the revision process.

To prevent eligible voters from being left out, the Corporation has organised large-scale special camps at polling stations across the district. “These camps are meant to help first-time voters register their names and enable those whose names were deleted to verify their status and apply for re-inclusion, if eligible,” an election department official said.

The camps are being conducted at all 4,097 polling stations spread across the 16 Assembly segments under the jurisdiction of Chennai district.

The last date for inclusion of names in the voter list is January 31.

Officials stressed that this is the final round of special camps before the electoral rolls are finalised, and citizens have been urged to make use of the opportunity.

New voters, people who have recently changed their place of residence, and those removed from the voter list have been advised to attend the camps with a valid identity and address proof. The final electoral roll will be published after verification is completed. Officials said participation is essential to ensure fair and inclusive elections across constituencies.