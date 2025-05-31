Spurious seeds, pesticide sellers to face PD Act: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendra on Saturday, May 31, warned seed and pesticide suppliers of serious repercussions against selling spurious products. If found guilty, they will be charged under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Huge quantities of spurious seeds, illegally manufactured pesticides and insecticides were seized in a recent raid in Vikarabad, Gadwal, Rachakonda, Warangal and Ramagundam districts, the senior police officer informed. “None will be spared if they try to sell spurious seeds,” the DGP reiterated.

Also Read Harish Rao seeks white paper on Telangana govt’s Rs 6K cr hydel project in HP

He urged farmers to procure seeds only from authorised dealers. Citizens should approach the nearby police station to report the sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides, the officer said.

Telangana police have the highest respect for the farmers who are the ‘Anna Data’, the DGP added.