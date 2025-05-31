Harish Rao seeks white paper on Telangana govt’s Rs 6K cr hydel project in HP

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, May 30 sought a white paper on Congress’s decision to build a 510 Mega Watt hydel power project in Himachal Pradesh through Telangana Power Generation Corporation.

Rao termed the move a Tughlaq-style blunder, suspecting large-scale corruption in the project.

“While Revanth Reddy keeps claiming the state is bankrupt, how will he justify an MoU with the Himachal Pradesh government without even preparing a Detailed Project Report?” he questioned. He revealed that Rs 26 crore has already been paid as an upfront premium, with another Rs 26 crore to follow, despite the lack of feasibility studies or board approval.

The Siddipet MLA sought an explanation from the Congress government as to why it was pursuing a project abandoned by private giants like Moserbaer and public sector major NTPC. “Moserbaer signed to take up the project in 2009 but backed out after finding it unviable. Even the Himachal High Court ordered the state to return Moserbaer’s Rs 64 crore investment with interest after the company exited. NTPC too backed out in 2022, citing heavy snowfall and technical hurdles,” he pointed out.

The former minister demanded that deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka release a white paper explaining the rationale and financial logic behind taking up a long-defunct project estimated to cost Rs 6,200 crore. “Why is TG Genco taking up a project that no one touched in 20 years?” he asked.

The former Telangana minister went on to hit out at the Congress government for investing in unviable projects of other states while claiming to have no funds for promises made to the people of Telangana. “They claim there is no money for farm loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, pensions, student fee reimbursement, or the Mahalaxmi scheme. Then where is the Rs 6,200 crore coming from?” he questioned.

Calling it a “Congress-to-Congress deal,” he demanded answers from the Congress leadership in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. “People deserve to know who benefits from this misadventure,” he said, vowing to expose the alleged scam with evidence soon.