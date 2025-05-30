Telangana govt doubles retirement benefits for Anganwadi staff

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the Telangana government has approved higher retirement benefits for Anganwadi teachers and helpers across the state.

The Finance Department has cleared a proposal from the Women and Child Welfare Department, allowing the government to issue a formal order soon.

Under the revised benefits, retired Anganwadi teachers will receive Rs.2 lakh, and helpers will get Rs.1 lakh. Earlier, the retirement benefit was Rs.1 lakh for teachers and Rs.50,000 for helpers.

Telangana currently has over 37,580 Anganwadi centres, with nearly 70,000 staff members—one teacher and one helper at each centre. About 7,000 employees retire every year, with the retirement age set at 65 years.

Fulfilling a key election promise, the state government described as the “Praja government” has provided increased financial support to thousands of families dependent on Anganwadi workers.

The proposal had been pending due to technical reasons. However, progress was made after Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka met Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to discuss the issue. Following their meeting, the Finance Department granted approval.

A Government Order (GO) to implement the new benefits is expected soon, officials said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Anganwadi staff expressed their gratitude by welcoming Minister Seethakka with flower petals in Bhadradri Kothagudem, thanking the government for the increased support.