‘Squid Game’ season 2 makers release new gripping teaser

Washington: In an exciting revelation, Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the highly awaited second season of ‘Squid Game’, captivating audiences during its Geeked Week event in Atlanta.

The teaser released on Netflix’s social media accounts, presents a tense moment featuring Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, as he confronts a masked figure while brandishing a gun.

The trailer swiftly transitions to introduce new participants preparing to enter a fresh cycle of life-or-death challenges, underscored by a chilling voiceover stating, “We’re ready to start the game,” in Korean.

Set three years after Gi-hun’s tumultuous victory in the first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose.

Having abandoned plans to travel to the United States, Gi-hun dives back into the fray, alongside a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared insights with Deadline, indicating that this season will see Gi-hun transformed, pursuing revenge with a much more serious demeanour.

The original ‘Squid Game’ became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days, solidifying its position as Netflix’s most-watched series ever, as per Deadline.

Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English program, while Dong-hyuk was recognized as the first Asian director to win an Emmy in the same category.

In a heartfelt letter marking the season 2 announcement, Dong-hyuk reflected on the passage of time since the first season’s debut, stating, “It’s been almost three years since season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place.”

He expressed his astonishment at returning to the ‘Squid Game’ universe, anticipating how fans would react to the long-awaited return.

Dong-hyuk elaborated, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either,” as per Deadline.

He hinted at the ongoing conflict leading to a climactic series finale in the anticipated third season, scheduled for release in 2025.

Produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, promising another gripping instalment in this saga.