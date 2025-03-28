Sreeleela’s name allegedly dropped from big Bollywood film

Mumbai: Actress Sreeleela is making her Bollywood debut and already receiving many exciting offers. She is set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in a Anurag Basu’s upcoming film that is speculated to be a part of the iconic Aashiqui franchise.

It is also said that she has a film with Ibrahim Ali Khan. But now, latest buzz has it that she has lost a Bollywood film. Keep reading to know the details.

Sreeleela gets replaced?

A newcomer in Bollywood Rasha Thadani might be replacing Sreeleela in upcoming Bollywood film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Rasha became popular with her debut movie, Azaad. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, her acting talent received positive feedback.

Now, there are reports she may join Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, replacing actress Sreeleela.

Why the Change?

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting another romantic movie with Sreeleela. Because they are already working together, makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 want a fresh pair. They think pairing Kartik with Rasha will attract more attention.

“Sreeleela and Kartik already have another film together. A new pair will be interesting for fans. Director Mudassar Aziz will decide after doing some look tests,” a source told Mid Day.

About ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

The first movie came out in 2019. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Audiences loved the comedy, making it successful at the box office. The same director, Mudassar Aziz, will return for the second film.

Fans are excited to see Rasha and Kartik together. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Makers will confirm after final look tests.

Rising Star: Rasha Thadani

Rasha, daughter of famous actress Raveena Tandon, is quickly gaining popularity. A role with Kartik could greatly help her career