Mumbai: The internet is flooded with nostalgic throwback videos of Bollywood stars, and one such clip that has caught fans’ attention features Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The video has resurfaced online, bringing back memories of their iconic Don era.

The viral clip on Instagram is from a memorable 2007 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at the time. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor appeared on the show as guests to promote their film Don, and the episode saw all three stars sharing the screen in a rare and fun moment.

In the video, SRK, Priyanka and Kareena can be seen grooving to the popular song “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don. The iconic dance number was choreographed by Farah Khan and was a remake of the classic 1978 song featuring Helen and Amitabh Bachchan.

Reacting to the old, one fan wrote, “2 most versatile and phenomenal actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.” Another commented, “I mean there’s some magic in BEBO.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, will be seen in the pirate action-adventure The Bluff, followed by her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic Varanasi, slated for a 2027 release, where she plays Mandakini.