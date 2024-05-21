State government to introduce six new policies to boost MSMEs

Hyderabad: To boost various industries, and exports, and to support the micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs), the state government is introducing six new policies after the end of the election code.

During a review meeting held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu with the officials of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Dr BR Ambedkar state secretariat on Tuesday, the chief minister instructed the officials to design a new textile policy that will benefit the power loom and handloom weavers.

The officials informed that a new life sciences policy, exports policy, MSME policy, medical tourism policy, green energy policy, and a revised EV policy will be introduced after the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister has advised the officials to study the best industrial policies and prepare the state’s new industrial policy.