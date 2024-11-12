Students protest over poor quality food at Telangana govt hostel

Hyderabad: Students of the Backward Class (BC) welfare hostel in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, November 12, protested over the poor quality of food and raised slogans over various issues that plague the hostel.

The protest was held in the Veladanda mandal and students alleged that the hostel had minimal facilities. Students blocked the main road and were seated on the ground with vessels of the food they were being served.

In response, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of forcing students to protest over basic necessities including quality food.

Rao criticised Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for neglecting the state of state-run schools and hostels. “Despite being the education minister of Telangana, the chief minister doesn’t bother about the government educational institutions,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA further said that the reputation of the welfare institutions has been tarnished by the Congress government during its 11-month tenure. In a post on X, Rao claimed that student protest in Nagarkurnool was proof of the Telangana government’s incompetence.

The former Telangana finance minister urged the government to address issues at the educational institutions at the earliest.