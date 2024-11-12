‘Inhumane’: Harish Rao on detention of farmers in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, November 12, slammed the Telangana government over the detention of farmers in Vikarabad district following the protest over the proposed pharma city.

Reacting to the detention of people in Kodangal, Vikarabad, Rao termed it as “inhumane”. The incident occurred at Lagacharla village where about 300 policemen reportedly lathi-charged protestors and arrested them.

He remarked that it is painful to see people being mistreated for resisting the pharma city project and trying to protect their lands. The former Telangana finance minister criticised the government and the security personnel for arresting and mistreating people in Vikarabad at midnight.

Alleging that there is an ulterior motive behind land acquisition for the pharma city project, the Siddipet MLA demanded that it should be made public. Rao demanded that the detainees be released immediately.

In a post on X, he further alleged that the land acquisition in Kodangal is happening for the personal benefit of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and called for it to be stopped immediately.

55 detained in Vikarabad for protest against Pharma City

Tension flared once again at Lagacharla village in Bomaraspet mandal, Vikarabad, around midnight as police entered the village and detained people involved in an altercation with government officials. All those detained were taken to the Pargi police station. So far 55 people have been detained.

ప్రభుత్వ తీరు అమానుషం …లగచర్ల వాసులను తక్షణం విడుదల చేయాలి.



లగచర్ల గ్రామానికి 300 మంది పోలీసులు చేరుకొని గ్రామస్థులను అరెస్టు చేయడం దారుణం.



ఫార్మా భూసేకరణకు నిరాకరించిన వాళ్ళను పోలీసులతో బెదిరించాలని చూడడం దారుణం.



అర్ధరాత్రి పోలీసులతో ప్రభుత్వం దమనకాండ నిర్వహించడం సరికాదు.… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) November 12, 2024

Earlier in the day, villagers had attacked the officials and damaged their cars during a public hearing for the Green Pharma City project in Kodangal. Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal area development authority chairman Venkat Reddy, and other officials faced the mob’s fury.

Three cases were filed, and the police identified the individuals responsible for the disruption. Later that night, about 300 police officers arrived in the village and detained all those allegedly involved in the attack.