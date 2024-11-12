Telangana: Police detain 28 after tensions erupt over green pharma city project

Hyderabad: Tension flared once again at Lagacharla village in Bomaraspet mandal, Vikarabad, around midnight as police entered the village and detained 28 people involved in an altercation with government officials. All those detained were taken to Pargi police station.

Earlier in the day, villagers had attacked the officials and damaged their cars during a public hearing for the Green Pharma City project in Kodangal. Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Area Development Authority Chairman Venkat Reddy, and other officials faced the mob’s fury.

Three cases were filed, and the police identified the individuals responsible for the disruption. Later that night, about 300 police officers arrived in the village and detained all those allegedly involved in the attack.