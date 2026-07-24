Students protest: ‘Unse sawaal kijiye,’ Raghav Juyal slams reporter

Mumbai: Raghav Juyal was in Jaipur with Niharika NM and Vikalp Mehta to promote their upcoming project Bhai Tera Star Hai. However, the fun promotional outing at Rawat Public School soon took a heated turn when a reporter tried to corner him over the ongoing student protests.

“Students ke liye aapne kuch bola nahi hai,” the reporter asked. Raghav, who clearly wasn’t in the mood to accept the accusation, fired back, “Aap patrakaar hain? Jitni himmat se aap humse sawaal karte hain, utni himmat se unse kijiye,” seemingly referring to the Modi government.

He then reminded the reporter to check his social media before questioning him. “Maine social media pe daala hua hai students ke liye, wahan padh lijiye,” Raghav added as the exchange grew tense.

The clip is now being circulated as a “heated altercation,” but the question appears to have missed one important detail: Raghav has already been vocal about the movement. The actor recently shared the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar amid the protests. He also publicly backed the students, saying that the young people fighting on the streets were fighting for the country’s future.

His support didn’t arrive only after Bollywood suddenly found its voice. Raghav had been speaking about the movement since Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28. Wangchuk ended the 26-day fast on July 23 following negotiations with the government.

So, when the reporter attempted to put Raghav in the “silent celebrity” box, the actor came prepared with receipts. The promotion may have brought him to Jaipur, but it was his fiery reply that ended up stealing the spotlight.