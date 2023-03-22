‘Sudhar jao’, ‘quit acting’, write netizens under Hina Khan’s Umrah posts

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan is currently on a spiritual journey with her family as she undertakes her first Umrah to Mecca, Saudi Arabia ahead of Holy month Ramzan. The actress has taken a break from her professional life to fulfill her religious duties and is currently in Mecca, where she has been sharing glimpses of her trip on her Instagram account.

After completing her first Umrah, Hina Khan shared a reel from Masjid al-Haram and wrote, “Pehla Umrah mukammal May Allah accept our ibadat.” She also shared photos with her family. Check them out below.

Hina Khan’s social media posts about her Umrah has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While many people wished her a safe and blessed journey and praised her for taking the time to fulfill her religious duties, others urged her to turn to Allah and give up acting before it’s too late.

Several social media users left comments under Hina’s post, asking her to prioritize her faith over her career. Some users requested her to quit acting and start preaching like that of Sana Khan, who quit industry in 2020 for Islam. Check out the reactions below.