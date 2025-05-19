Summer vacations are currently going on, and while it is just for kids, it is also a perfect time for adults to slow down and relax too. As the temperature soars, refreshing spots become essential to beat the heat and recharge your mind and body. Luckily, Hyderabad is dotted with green parks, serene lakes, and tranquil gardens that offer the perfect summer escape without having to travel far.

Whether you are spending your vacation exploring the city or simply looking for quiet corners to unwind during the day, these spots provide the ideal settings to relax, breathe easily and enjoy the soothing vibes of Hyderabad summer. Siasat.com has curated a list of the top 6 peaceful spots in Hyderabad to spend your evenings in.

1. KBR Park

Located in the heart of Jubilee Hills, KBR National Park is a 390-acre green haven amidst the city’s hustle. Declared a national park in 1998, it boasts over 600 plant species, 140 bird species, and diverse wildlife including peacocks, pangolins, and civets. The park features walking trails, a yoga zone, and a mosque, offering a tranquil escape for nature enthusiasts.

2. Gandipet Landscape Park

Situated near Osman Sagar Lake, Gandipet Landscape Park is a 125-acre eco-park inaugurated in 2022. It offers scenic views of the lake, walking paths, an amphitheatre and lush greenery, making it ideal for morning walks and family outings.

3. Ficus Garden

Nestled in Jubilee Hills, Ficus Garden is a serene spot known for its dense canopy and peaceful ambience. The garden features winding paths, rock formations, and a view of Durgam Cheruvu Lake. It’s a perfect place for a quiet walk or a morning jog.

4. Lotus Pond

Located in Film Nagar, Lotus Pond is a tranquil park surrounded by lush greenery. The pond is home to various fish, turtles, and ducks, and features a 1.2 km walking track. It’s an ideal spot for a relaxing stroll or a peaceful evening amidst nature.

5. Shamirpet Lake

Situated a little outside of Secunderabad, Shamirpet Lake is an artificial lake built during the Nizam era. It’s a popular spot for picnics, boating, and birdwatching. The nearby Jawahar Deer Park adds to its charm, making it a perfect weekend outing.

6. Oxygen Park

Located near the Outer Ring Road, Kandlakoya Oxygen Park is a 75-acre green space known for its biodiversity. The park features walking trails, a butterfly park, and a tree-top walkway. It’s an excellent place for morning walks, yoga sessions, and family.

Have you been to these relaxing spots before? Comment below.