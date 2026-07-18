Super El Niño can hit Telangana, but we are prepared: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, July 18, warned of high chances of Telangana being affected by the Super El Niño, but assured the government is taking all steps to safeguard water resources.

Speaking at a climate change symposium organised by non-profit platform Symposium in Hyderabad, Uttam said Telangana could no longer depend on historical rainfall patterns for agriculture and irrigation.

“We can now clearly feel the impact of deficient rainfall. Reservoir levels are not as they should be by now. The situation requires careful management,” he pointed out.

He said that debates on whether climate change is a catalyst for depleting water systems are over. “Governments must prepare well in advance for delayed monsoons and rainfall deficits rather than responding after crises emerge,” he said.

Also Read Diversify crops, Telangana minister warns farmers amid El Nino

Hyderabad’s drinking water problem

On Hyderabad’s persistent drinking water grievances, the minister admitted that growing groundwater depletion is a major concern. “Earlier, groundwater was available at depths of around 50 to 100 feet. Today, in many parts of Hyderabad, it has gone down to nearly 1,000 feet. This is a matter of serious concern,” he said, adding, “But we are drawing water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers to tackle the issue.”