Super Specialty Eye hospital opened in Shaikpet

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament, inaugurated the fourth branch of Dr. Akbar Super Specialty Eye Hospital at Shaikpet on Saturday.

The event was attended by the hospital’s founder and Managing Director, Dr. B. Akbar. The new Shaikpet facility is equipped with state-of-the-art eye care technology and infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Altaf Akbar stated, “This center brings advanced eye care within easy reach for residents of the region. Senior citizens and children, in particular, will benefit greatly from the proximity of these modern facilities.”

Dr. Altaf Akbar is a second-generation eye specialist who has performed over 1 lakh surgeries.

Highlighting inaugural offers, Dr. Nazia Afroze added, “As part of the launch celebrations, we are offering special discounts on cataract surgeries for senior citizens and LASIK procedures for those seeking freedom from glasses.”

