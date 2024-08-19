Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ set to release on this date

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year.

The announcement was made by Lyca Productions, on Monday, through their official Instagram account, where they also unveiled a new poster featuring Rajinikanth.

In their post, Lyca Productions shared the excitement with fans, “Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!.”

Earlier this month, the makers dropped a special picture to celebrate Fahadh Faasil’s birthday.

Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Lyca Productions had also dropped the first-look picture of Fahadh from Vettaiyan with a caption that read, “Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success.”

“Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan (sic),” read the post.

‘Vettaiyan’, also marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.