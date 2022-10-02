Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards: Hyderabad retains ‘Water Plus’ tag

Hyderabad: In the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards that were announced on Saturday, Hyderabad retained the ‘Water Plus’ tag in the Open-Defecation-Free cities category.

The city secured a three-star rating as Garbage Free City in the latest survey. In 2021, the city had secured a five-star rating.

In Swachh Survekshan rankings, GHMC secured 11th rank in the category of cities with over 10 lakh population. In 2021, its rank was 13th.

In the category of cities with over one lakh population, GHMC secured 26th rank in 2022 whereas in 2021, it had secured 27th rank.

Indore ranked cleanest city in India

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai.

“For the sixth time in a row, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in a statement.

“Gujarat’s Surat has been ranked as the second cleanest city and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai ranked as the third cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs further said.

Indore was presented the trophy of ‘Cleanest city’ by President Droupadi Murmu. The Indore public saw the whole programme on live screens. The people celebrated the award by playing ‘Dhol’ and bursting crackers.