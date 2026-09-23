Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari scores 18.9M OTT views in 3 weeks

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Gandhari continues its remarkable global run on OTT, recording 18.9 million views in its first three weeks and spending three consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for Non-English Movies. The film recorded 5.9 million views in Week 1, followed by a phenomenal 9.6 million views in Week 2 and 3.4 million views in Week 3, with its latest week seeing the film trend in the Top 10 across 30 countries.

With its three-week cumulative viewership, Gandhari has also surpassed the cited three-week viewership of several major Indian direct-to-OTT Netflix releases, including Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (18.1 million), Jaane Jaan (16.4 million), Do Patti (15.5 million) and Darlings (approximately 12.9 million), further establishing the film as a significant streaming success.

At the heart of the film is Taapsee Pannu’s intense and physically demanding performance as Bani, a mother who loses her eyesight while searching for her kidnapped daughter and refuses to stop until she finds her. Blending high-octane action with deeply emotional moments, Gandhari gives Taapsee a role that demands both physical transformation and emotional vulnerability. Her performance anchors the film’s action sequences as well as its central mother-daughter emotion, making Gandhari a standout addition to the female-led action genre.

The film also adds another defining chapter to Taapsee’s journey of portraying unconventional, layered and fiercely driven women on screen, following films such as Naam Shabana, Rashmi Rocket, Thappad and Dobaaraa. Taapsee Pannu delivers one of her most powerful performances yet as Gandhari emerges as the biggest female-led action success on OTT.

The film’s performance also stands out when compared with the three-week trajectories of major theatrical acquisitions that later streamed on Netflix. Gandhari’s 18.9 million views are ahead of Haq (16.3 million), Crew (13.5 million), Gangubai Kathiawadi (approximately 11.2 million) and Alpha (10.6 million), based on the figures cited above.

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna. With its sustained global viewership, strong international reach and Taapsee Pannu raises the bar for female-led action on OTT with a career-defining performance in Gandhari.