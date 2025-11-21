Islamabad: Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has landed himself in hot water after a video of him waving the Indian flag on stage during his Nepal concert went viral. During the live show, a fan threw an Indian flag towards the stage. Talha caught it, waved it and even draped it over his shoulders, triggering massive backlash back home in Pakistan.

The gesture did not sit well with Pakistani media and fans, who are now criticising him harshly online.

Talha Anjum’s first reaction on X

Responding to the outrage, Talha defended himself by writing, “My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders… If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.” He said Urdu rap is “borderless” and should not be divided by politics.

My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.. 🇵🇰 🇳🇵 🇮🇳 — Talha Anjum (@talhahanjum) November 16, 2025

However, the controversy only escalated.

Rapper’s apology

Talha then appeared on Nadia Khan’s show, where the popular host confronted him over his actions. During the interview, the musician not only explained his side but also apologised for unintentionally hurting Pakistani sentiments.

Talha explained that he accepted the flag instinctively as he was performing, saying it felt like a gesture of support from Indian fans present in the audience, not a political act. He clarified that he is “a Pakistani first” and never intended disrespect.

He said, “I am an artist, a musician… and what I did, no Indian artist can ever do. Because if they did, they would get death threats or be told their house would be burnt down. We, as Pakistanis, would never stoop that low.”

He said that the person who threw the flag did it respectfully, and as a performer, he reacted spontaneously while engaging with fans.

Talha concluded with an apology to those who felt offended, and acknowledged that his identity and success are rooted in Pakistan.

He said, “Aur jo meri galtiyan hai mein unhe bhi maan raha hun… jisko bhi meri kisi action se dukh hua hai, mein maafi mangunga… agar tum nahi toh mein nahi hun. I am all because of Pakistan. (I admit the mistakes I’ve made… anyone who felt hurt by my actions, I sincerely apologize. If you’re not there for me, then I am nothing. I am everything only because of Pakistan.”