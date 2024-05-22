Talk of Town: Priyanka Chopra and her Rs 372 crore necklace

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at a high-profile event in Rome. The star-studded affair, which celebrated the 140th anniversary of the renowned fashion house Bulgari, saw Priyanka adorned with an exquisite piece of jewelry that has become the talk of the town.

The centerpiece of her ensemble was the Serpenti Aeterna necklace, a masterpiece from Bulgari’s high jewelry collection. This breathtaking necklace is not just a testament to the brand’s legacy but also a symbol of opulent craftsmanship. The Serpenti Aeterna boasts approximately 140 carats of diamonds, each carat symbolizing a year of Bulgari’s illustrious history.

The price tag of this luxurious necklace is as extraordinary as its design, it is valued at a staggering Rs. 372 crores! Yes, you read that right! This makes it one of the most valuable creations ever crafted in Bulgari’s ateliers and a historic piece in the world of high-end jewelry.

The necklace features a remarkable rough diamond exceeding 20 carats, meticulously cut into seven pear-shaped drops. These diamonds are elegantly set within a sinuous, three-dimensional wave structure that incorporates 698 baguette diamonds, together weighing 61.81 carats. It took over 2,800 hours to complete this magnificent creation.

🔥OMG ❤️ Bulgari @bvlgari celebrates 140 years with its latest High Jewelry collection Aeterna!

Priyanka Chopra, @priyankachopra wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace with 140 carats of diamonds! The remarkable piece required over 2,800 hours to complete, and features a rough… pic.twitter.com/h5MQJLa8Tk — Julianna H Hopkins Jewelry (@JuliannaHjewel) May 21, 2024

Priyanka Chopra paired this signature piece with an off-shoulder Del Core gown in black and cream, exuding grace and sophistication. Her appearance at the event not only highlighted her impeccable taste in fashion but also her status as a global ambassador for Bulgari since 2021.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.