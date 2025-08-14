Tamil Nadu CM to skip Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will not take part in the tea party to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

The chief minister’s boycott of the “At Home Reception” is to show opposition to Governor Ravi, who “acts against the interests of Tamil Nadu people,” the state government said in an official release.

In order to oppose Governor Ravi, state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian will boycott the convocation ceremonies of Alagappa and Tiruvalluvar universities on August 18 and 19, respectively, as per the advice of CM Stalin.

The DMK government blamed Ravi for continuously voicing opinions against the interests of the Tamil Nadu people.

The Assembly passed a Bill for establishing Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, and it was sent to Governor Ravi for his assent. However, “with an intention to cause delay,” he forwarded it to the President.

A BJP office-bearer filed a petition before the Madras High Court and got a stay on legislation related to state universities.

The TN government has approached the Supreme Court against this stay of the High Court on State legislation connected to universities.

In this matter, the Governor has filed a plea supporting the contentions of the BJP functionary, and this exposed the Governor’s political partisanship and biased action, the government alleged.

Several universities do not have vice chancellors, and the higher education of students is in danger of being affected, and this is due to the Governor’s action and the stumbling blocks he has caused.

Allies of the ruling DMK, including the Congress and Left parties, have already announced that they would boycott the tea party to be hosted by Raj Bhavan.