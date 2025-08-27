Tamil Nadu police book assault case against actor-turned-politican Vijay

Tamil Nadu’s Kunnam police, on Wednesday, August 27, registered cases against actor-turned-politician Vijay and 10 of his bouncers for alleged assault during his party’s massive state conference in Madurai on August 21.

The Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief was booked based on a complaint by Sarath Kumar, who claimed he was manhandled when he tried to get close to the actor at the rally.

“I wanted to see him, so I tried to climb on the ramp. But bouncers pushed me down. I have sustained injuries, so I have filed a complaint seeking action against those responsible,” Kumar said.

Videos on social media have emerged backing Kumar’s claims. In one video posted by The Week, Vijay is seen walking along the long ramp, cheered by his supporters

A case has been registered today, 27 August 2025, against actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay. The complaint was filed by party cadre Sarathkumar, who alleges he was manhandled at a TVK state rally in Madurai on 21 August. #thalapathyvijay #tvk #bharatiyanyayasanhita #dmk pic.twitter.com/gT9kw4LZZO — THE WEEK (@TheWeekLive) August 27, 2025

Video footage of the event shows Vijay walking along a 300-metre-long ramp surrounded by cheering supporters, with several people attempting to approach him. Several try to climb the seven-foot-high ramp but are pinned down by his bouncers. At one point, a man is hanging by the railing before being pushed away by the security.

The rally, TVK’s second state-level conference, drew lakhs of supporters with cultural performances and flag hoisting. Vijay made a dramatic entry on a long ramp, waving to fans under heavy security. In his fiery address, he projected the ruling DMK as his chief political rival and described the BJP as his “only ideological enemy.

Also Read Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay challenges Waqf law validity in SC

“TVK is not a political game; it is an ideology. This is not a speech for publicity. This is a warning to those who are in power. TVK is here to dominate. Crores of people are with us,” he announced.



