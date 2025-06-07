TASK helped 4100 youth in securing employment: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, D Sridhar Babu, has highlighted the significant role played by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in empowering youth through skill development and job placements.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Secretariat, minister Sridhar Babu noted that over the past year, TASK has successfully helped 4,100 young people secure employment by providing industry-relevant training aligned with the needs of various sectors.

On training students, faculty

He emphasised that TASK’s efforts have been instrumental in training a record 1,37,677 students and 2,791 faculty members in technical and skill-based areas during the last academic year.

Job fairs conducted across 148 colleges and several company campuses in 21 districts facilitated these placements, with the minimum annual salary package offered being Rs 2.4 lakh.

Sridhar Babu pointed out notable achievements such as the American company Verisk Analytics recruiting technical experts with an annual package of Rs 11 lakh, Hyundai Mobis hiring 42 trained candidates, and Swiss-based Niyon Bank appointing 63 individuals with a Rs 6 lakh yearly package.

Sridhar Babu outlines TASK’s future plans

Minister Sridhar Babu also outlined ambitious plans for the current academic year, directing TASK officials to provide advanced technical training and placements to at least 6,000 unemployed youth.

He highlighted TASK’s collaborations with various organisations, including the 1M1B Foundation’s Green Skills Academy, which trained 7,000 students from multiple districts, and initiatives supporting differently-abled youth through partnerships with Tata Trust.

Furthermore, TASK has signed agreements with Twaga for three-year training programs in animation, gaming, VFX, and comics, and with XR Monk to train 10,000 students in virtual reality and related technologies over the next three years.

Workshops on Microsoft AI tools have also been conducted for 500 government employees as part of the digital upskilling drive, a press release informed.