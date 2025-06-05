Telangana Govt to clear arrears of employees, cabinet approves 2 DAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to disburse 2 dearness allowance (DA) arrears out of the 5 pending DAs to its government employees. The first DA will be released immediately, while the second will be released after 6 months.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday, June 5, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka also announced that the employees’ unions have accepted the proposal for deducting Rs 500 per months from each government employee for health coverage (under Health Cards), and an equal amount will be borne by the state government.

“The entire system of health coverage will be administered by a Trust headed by the chief secretary, with government officials and members of the employees’ unions being part of it,” he said.

Bhatti also assured that all the pending arrears for the government employees will be cleared with an amount not less than Rs 700 crore per month.

He also assured that a medical invalidation committee will be formed, and a nursing directorate has been approved, as per the request of the employees’ unions.

He also announced that the employees who were transferred away from their native districts during the 2023 assembly elections will be repatriated to their local districts.

The major decision of the cabinet was increasing the retirement benefits of Anganwadi workers by Rs 2 lakh.

The cabinet also took a decision to give Rs 10 lakh as a one-time settlement/ex-gratia to the members of the women’s self-help groups (SHG) in the event of their death by an accident.

The cabinet noted that 380 SHG members died last year, for whom Rs 380.5 crore has been sanctioned as ex-gratia.

The cabinet has also approved naming the Kothagudem Earth Sciences University after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The state government has also approved Rs 19,570 crore for laying Hyderabad Metro rail line covering 86 km in three corridors.

For this to happen, the cabinet decided to send a proposal again to the Centre, as a collaborative effort was needed to complete the phase 2 project.

The works for construction of (Roads and Buildings department) roads extending to 5,190 km, and (Panchayati Raj) extending to 7,947 km in a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) mode, to be executed in 2 years and maintained for 15 years by the contracting agencies concerned were also approved.