Telangana: 11 yr old boy dies by suicide in Bhadradri Kothagudem

According to police, Sudhir Babu hanged himself at his house in Bendalapadu in the district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 3:09 pm IST
Girl dies by suicide after failing to clear IIT Hyderabad entrance
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Upset over his parents not buying him books, an 11-year-old boy died by suicide, said police.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident occurred in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. According to police, Sudhir Babu hanged himself at his house in Bendalapadu in the district.

The boy, a student of Class 7 at a school, was demanding money from his parents for books. He was upset after they refused to give them money.

MS Education Academy

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident in the same district, a degree student died by suicide. Depressed over illness, S. Vijay (19) hanged himself at his house in Narayanapuram village in Tallada Mandal.

Vijay was a first-year degree student. His parents told police that he was depressed over his illness.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 3:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button