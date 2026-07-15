Telangana: 150 litres of adulterated milk seized in Medak

Hyderabad: Taskforce officials busted an adulterated milk racket in Reddipalli village of Narsapur mandal, Medak district on Wednesday, July 15 and seized 150 litres of milk from the premises.

Chemicals that were allegedly being added to the milk and milk powder were also seized. The unit is reportedly owned by one Sivannagari Sudhakar Goud.

Also Read H-FAST seizes 825 kg adulterated paneer from Hyderabad eateries

Raid in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, food safety officials of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) inspected Sri Ram Dairy Foods in Jeedimetla and found several violations.

The establishment was not maintaining proper temperatures in the cold room, leading to a foul smell and the machinery was found inadequately cleaned. Food waste was also not removed on time and was attracting flies into the premises.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license was not displayed at the premises, First in First Out (FIFO) system was not being followed, and pest control and medical fitness records were not maintained.

Food testing reports and documents for the purchased raw cream were also unavailable.

Ghee samples have been lifted for testing and a show-cause notice has been issued.