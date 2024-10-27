Telangana: 30 monkey carcasses found in Nampalli village

The 30 carcasses were found on the outskirts of Nampalli village under Vemulawada Police limits on Friday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Fowzia Afaq  |   Published: 27th October 2024 6:21 pm IST
Representative Image

Karimnagar: Nearly 30 monkeys were found dead in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, police said on Saturday, October 26.

The 30 carcasses were found on the outskirts of Nampalli village under Vemulawada Police limits on Friday and they were shifted to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

The reason for the death of monkeys would be known after the post-mortem report is received, he said, adding that CCTV footage in the area is being verified to ascertain the facts of the tragedy.

A case under relevant sections of BNS was registered.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Fowzia Afaq  |   Published: 27th October 2024 6:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button