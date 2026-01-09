Telangana: 4-year-old gets 20 neck stitches due to Chinese manja injury

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy in Jagtial district suffered serious injuries in a Chinese manja freak accident on Thursday, January 8, reportedly requiring 20 stitches around his neck.

The boy, identified as Srihas, was visiting his grandmother for Sankranti holidays. On the day of the incident, he had gone out to play when he suddenly saw a kite and tried to catch it. Unfortunately, the Chinese manja kite wrapped around his neck, causing serious injuries.

He was rushed to the Metapally Government Hospital but was later shifted to another hospital in Nizamabad for better treatment. Relatives of the boy have requested strict action against the sale of Chinese manja.

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, Hyderabad police have stepped up enforcement against Chinese manja, arresting 143 persons and seizing 6,226 bobbins with an estimated market value of Rs 1.24 crore.

The Telangana government had imposed a complete ban on Chinese manja in 2016, citing the serious threat it poses to humans, birds and the environment; however, illegal sales still run rampant.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned criminal action against anyone found selling, storing or transporting the manja and urged citizens to opt for traditional cotton kite strings.

Residents can report violations by calling 100 or via WhatsApp at 9490616555.