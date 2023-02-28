Telangana: 4000 aspirants applied for Haj 2023 so far

Hyderabad: Nearly 4,000 applications have been submitted from Telangana for Haj 2023 and the issuance of cover numbers has started from the Haj Committee of India.

According to Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem, the employees of the State Haj Committee have been given the responsibility of generating cover numbers and a message about the cover number will be sent to the applicants.

He said that this year, the Saudi government allotted a quota of 1,75,000 pilgrims to India, as a result of which other states, including Telangana, could be allotted more quota. More pilgrims are expected to leave from Telangana this year as compared to the last several years.

He said March 10 is the last date for submission of online applications. He appealed to those who wish to perform Haj to approach haj house with online applications.

He said that about seven counters have been set up where free online services will be provided. According to Muhammad Saleem, letters of recommendation are being issued from the Haj Committee for early issuance of passports to the applicants, on the basis of which the Regional Passport Office officials are completing the process of renewal of passport and issuance of new passports quickly.

More than 200 people have been issued letters from the Haj Committee so far. Muhammad Saleem said that GMR officials have agreed to allocate a separate terminal at the International Airport for Haj 2023.

Arrangements will be finalized soon after visiting the Haj terminal. He said that in the third week of March, there will be a draw of lots for the selection of pilgrims. He said that like previous years, arrangements for haj camp will be made this time too.