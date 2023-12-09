Telangana: 7 BJP leaders write to Guv over Akbaruddin’s appointment as protem speaker

However, Raja Singh, who had initially demanded the removal of Akbaruddin Owaisi took no part in the party's activities today, neither did he sign the letter alongside the others.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 5:28 pm IST
No hung assembly, BJP will get majority to form govt in Telangana
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: The seven elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, December 9, in a letter to the Governor alleged that norms were being flouted wilfully by the newly elected government in the Telangana Assembly, referring to AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed protem speaker to the Assembly.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

They alleged that the newly elected government was attempting to pander to certain sections of the people in pursuit of appeasement politics.

The elected BJP MLAs boycotted the first session of the Third Legislative Assembly Session and the oath-taking with AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi presiding the proceedings as protem speaker alleging blatant violation of procedures, protocols and precedents.

MS Education Academy

“As per the constitution, Article 188, a seniormost member in terms of number of years in the Assembly be nominated as the Protem Speaker. Although, there are many members who are senior to Sri Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Government chose to appoint him as the Protem Speaker, which is a clear violation of the set norms,” alleged the elected BJP MLAs in their letter.

Also Read
Telangana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking with Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem speaker

The MLAs further requested the Governor to set aside the nomination of Akbaruddin Owaisi as protem speaker as it “constitutes a violation of norms”. They further demanded instructions appointment of the seniormost member, irrespective of affiliation to any political party.

The BJP MLAs also requested the Governor to withhold the swearing-in of MLAs with Akbaruddin Owaisi as protem speaker, until a new full-time speaker for the newly constituted assembly is nominated. “The TS-BJP, otherwise, will be compelled to refrain from taking oath in front of a person who is appointed against the norms,” said the MLAs.

The letter was signed by B Payal Shanker MLA Elect-Adilabad, K. Venkata Ramana Reddy MLA Elect-Kamareddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta MLA Elect-Nizamabad Urban, Palvai Harish Babu MLA Elect-Sirpur, Rama Rao Patel MLA Elect-Mudhole, Paidi Rakesh Reddy MLA Elect-Armoor and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy MLA Elect-Nirmal.

However, Raja Singh, who had initially demanded the removal of Akbaruddin Owaisi took no part in the party’s activities today. It should be noted that his name was conspicuously absent from the letter addressed to the Governor. Additionally, he was absent from the group of MLAs who chose to boycott the Assembly session and instead visited Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar today.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 5:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button