Telangana: 7 in a family die as car hits pothole, falls into canal in Medak

Hyderabad: Seven people in a family died on Wednesday, October 16, when a speeding car hit a pothole on the road, swung into the air, hit a roadside tree and fell inside a canal near Usirikapalli village of Shivampet mandal of Medak district.

All seven were feared dead due to asphyxiation, while the person on the driving seat survived despite losing both his legs.

The family was returning home after attending a ‘Daawat’ at the Muthyalamma temple in Toopran, when the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Shanti, 38, and Mamatha, 12, of Bheemla Thanda; Anitha, 35, Sindhu, 13, and Shravani, 12, of Seetaram Thanda, Shivaram and Durgi, 45, of Talapalli Thanda.

The locals pulled the car out of the canal and rescued Namsing, who was at the driving seat. His wife Shanti, daughter Mamatha, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law died in the accident.

Medak SP Uday Kumar Reddy, who inspected the accident spot, stated that the accident happened due to rash driving.

As Namsing was in an unconscious state, the SP said that it would be ascertained whether the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol or not.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased, and also better medical treatment for the injured.