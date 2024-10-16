Telangana govt’s Rs 20K cr RRR expenditure to benefit just a few: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has accused the state government of placing a burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the common people, by taking the sole responsibility of constructing the Regional Ring Road (RRR), when the central government was ready to handle the project.

During a chit-chat with the media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, October 16, he alleged that the state government was doing so, only to benefit a few contractors and influential persons.

Harish Rao raised concerns about the sudden changes in the alignment of the southern part of RRR, which, he believes, were made to benefit a few influential landowners in that region.

“By altering the alignment, the length of the road increased from 182 km to 198 km, and this change is something the central government won’t accept. These alterations favour certain individuals at the expense of the state,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the plan for RRR was initially laid out during the BRS government, with the northern and southern sections planned separately.

“The 158 km northern section was sent to the central government and got its approval. Both the central and state governments agreed to equally share the land acquisition costs under Section 3A. However, there have been significant delays in land acquisition, even though a notification was issued 10 months ago,” he noted.

He said that there has been no progress in land acquisition of the northern section of RRR, and the farmers who were supposed to be compensated have been waiting, resulting in the works not moving forward.

“This delay is unacceptable, and we demand immediate action,” said Harish, demanding the state government resolve the issues surrounding the RRR project without placing an undue burden on the people of Telangana.