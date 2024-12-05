Pak drama Sunn Mere Dil: Sadaf gets married, photos go viral

Islamabad: Sunn Mere Dil, one of the most trending big-budget Pakistani drama by Geo Entertainment, continues to captivate audiences with its storyline. The show stars Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar in lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Hira Mani, Saba Hameed, Amar Khan, Usama Khan, Syed Mohammad Ahed, and Shahvir Kadwani.

In the latest episode (episode 18), which aired last night, Bilal Abdullah made a bold move by visiting Sadaf’s home to ask for Ammar’s rishta (marriage proposal) on behalf of Ammar. He also informed Sadaf’s mother to start preparing for the wedding.

So, in tonight’s episode (December 5) fans will witness Sadaf’s wedding to Ammar.

However, the upcoming wedding sequence has left many viewers disappointed, as Sadaf is set to marry Ammar instead of Bilal Abdullah.

BTS photos shared by Shahvir Kadwani, who plays Zaaviyar in the drama, show the cast in their finest attire. Maya Ali, as Sadaf, looks stunning in a yellow Mayoun outfit, and the entire cast appears elegant and glamorous in the BTS shots. Shahvir Kadwani captioned the photos, “Big day for the Namdar family as Sadaf ties the knot! Love, joy, and new beginnings all around.”

Sunn Mere Dil airs twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next episode. And now, viewers are left wondering if there will be any twists in the tale, and if Sadaf will ultimately end up with Bilal, or stay with Ammar.

Fans can only wait and see what surprises the upcoming episodes have in store.