GHMC enables HYDRA to protect public assets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially given its nod to enable the commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to protect public assets like roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces and public parks belonging to the GHMC or the state government within the jurisdiction of GHMC (around 650 sq km).

On Wednesday, October 16, principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), Dana Kishore, issued a government order and gazette notification under Section 374B of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, recently amended by a state ordinance.

Also Read Telangana IAS officers’ petition to stay AP cadre allocation orders rejected

“It is considered essential that the services of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) can be engaged for effective protection of all public assets within GHMC as protection of such assets would be helpful in Disaster mitigation efforts and the HYDRAA being specialised agency for both Disaster Management and Asset Protection can take care of both the issues,” read the government order.