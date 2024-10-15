Telangana IAS officers’ petition to stay AP cadre allocation orders rejected

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), on Tuesday, October 15, rejected the pleas submitted by four Telangana IAS officers demanding a stay on the Centre’s decision to send them back to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

The officers had sought retention of their current postings in Telangana and challenged their transfer orders based on the Pratyush Sinha Committee guidelines. But to their dismay, their petition at the CAT was dismissed, while the tribunal asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for a detailed report regarding the transfers by the first week of November.

The tribunal also instructed the officers to continue their duties until further notice, as per the central directives.

The officers who had submitted the petition were GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, Telangana women and child welfare secretary Karuna Vakati, Telangana tourism principal secretary Vani Prasad, and Telangana energy secretary Ronald Rose.

Aside from these, Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district collector G Srujana’s plea was also rejected by the CAT against her reallocation to Telangana.

The disputes with the IAS officers and the central department started after the central Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) directed the civil servants to change to the other Telugu state, a decision which was made as per a one-man (Pratyush Sinha) committee report’s recommendation, that prompted the officers to reiterate their postings to the time of Telangana Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014.

The IAS officers, who have been working in their respective posts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a long time, sought cancellation of the orders from the DoPT, which in turn, rejected their requests. The officers then took the matters to CAT, a higher authority that deals with administrative disputes.

The officers say they have been taken out of their current positions hastily and denied their chance to work from the domicile states.