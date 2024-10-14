Telangana IAS officers file petition challenging AP cadre allocation orders

Hyderabad: Challenging the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) decision to allocate them to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, four Telangana IAS officers including Vakati Karuna, Vani Prasad, Amrapali Kata, and Srijana Gummalla have filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday, October 14.

Four IAS officers have individually filed petitions to challenge DoPT decisions and seek to remain in service in Telangana. Their cases are set to be heard on Tuesday.

Previously, three of the officers held a meeting with Telangana chief secretary Shanti Kumari at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

After thorough discussions, they decided to appeal to the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Recently, the DoPT denied a request from 11 IAS officers to remain in the Telangana cadre. Among those affected were Telangana IAS officers Vani Prasad, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose, Amrapali, and Prashanthi, who were already serving in the state.

Meanwhile, Anjani Kumar, Abhilash Bist, and Abhishek Mahanthi from the IPS cadre have been reassigned to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

On January 3, 2024, the Telangana High Court ruled that the cases of All India Services (AIS) officers must be reconsidered for final allocation based on the guidelines established from the recommendations of the Pratyush Sinha committee concerning both states.

In response to the High Court’s directive, the DoPT formed the Khandekar committee in March 2024 to review the final allocations.

In January of the previous year, the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar, the then Telangana Chief Secretary, from his position after the Telangana High Court annulled his allotment to the Telangana cadre. The High Court overturned the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) 2016 decision that had allocated the IAS officer to Telangana.

Following the DoPT’s order, the 1989 batch IAS officer chose to take voluntary retirement.