Telangana ACB arrests government surveyor over Rs 12K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government surveyor on Thursday, February 20, for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for an official “favour”.

The ACB arrested Jatoth Ganesh, who was working at the office of the tahsildar, Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 17,000, to survey the land of the complainant and to issue a report.

The arrested officer had previously already accepted Rs 9,000 as the first instalment and was caught red-handed by the Telangana ACB while accepting Rs 3,000, in another instalment.

On February 20, the Telangana ACB arrested two officials for accepting bribes from citizens.

In the first case, an official of scheduled castes cooperative development cooperation in Hyderabad was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Boppuri Anand Kumar.

According to reports, the accused demanded the bribe towards “a reward for processing the sanctioned bill of Rs 33, 32,350 and also as an undue advantage for the forthcoming bills of the complainant,” said ACB officials.

ACB caught the agricultural officer of Ashwapuram Mandal red-handed while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as D Shanthan Kumar.

According to reports, the officer demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing coupons required to sell the complainant’s cultivated cotton. Following a complaint, ACB officials set up a trap and apprehended Shanthan Kumar while accepting the money.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB encourages citizens of Telangana to report corruption and help in the mission to track down corrupt officers working in the government. Citizens can call the toll-free number 1064 to report instances of bribery.