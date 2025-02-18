5 Telangana govt officials held over Rs 50K bribe in 2 separate cases

Hyderabad: Two forest officials from Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been arrested on Tuesday, February 18 by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused has been identified as the Forest Range Officer of Komararam Range, Uday Kumar and the Forest Beat Officer of Ellandu Division, Nunavath Harilal.

According to reports, the accused demanded a bribe from a complainant in exchange for permitting gravel transportation from a patta land to lay a road.

Upon receiving the information, ACB caught the accused red-handed. A chemical test confirmed traces of the tainted money on their hands.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, three police officials in Makthal of Narayanpet district were arrested by ACB officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Circle Inspector of Telangana Police, Gundemoni Chandra Shekar, two police constables Singasani Shiva and Kurva Narsimhulu.

According to reports, the accused initially demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant in exchange for reducing the severity of charges in a case registered against them at the Makthal police station. However, they were caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read ACB searches house of Telangana electricity govt officer held for bribery

On February 14, Satish Kumar working in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 75,000 from a complainant to process an already approved work completion report for a transformer and CT meter installation at an apartment. He also sought a bribe for approving another report dated January 28 forwarded by the Assistant Engineer’s office for a separate project.