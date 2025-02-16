ACB searches house of Telangana electricity govt officer held for bribery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams are conducting searches at the houses of assistant divisional engineer (ADE) Satish Kumar, who was arrested on Friday after demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

The ACB teams searched the house of Kumar located in Gachibowli, his relatives and friends and unearthed properties amassed by him using illegal methods. The searches were conducted in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy district and other districts in Telangana.

The ACB teams seized documents pertaining to plots, residential and commercial buildings, land, gold ornaments and cash. The searches are continuing by the teams.

On February 14, Satish Kumar working in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 75,000 from a complainant to process an already approved work completion report for a transformer and CT meter installation at an apartment. He also sought a bribe for approving another report dated January 28 forwarded by the Assistant Engineer’s office for a separate project.

ACB officials Rs 50,000 was recovered from his office table drawer. A chemical test confirmed traces of the tainted money on his hands and drawer.