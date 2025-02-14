TGSPDCL engineer caught accepting Rs 50K bribe in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: An assistant divisional engineer of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested on Friday, February 14 by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as Kotte Satish.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 75,000 from a complainant to process an already approved work completion report for a transformer and CT meter installation at an apartment. He also sought a bribe for approving another report dated January 28 forwarded by the Assistant Engineer’s office for a separate project.

Before this, the accused had already accepted Rs 25,000.

The remaining ₹50,000 was recovered from his office table drawer. A chemical test confirmed traces of the tainted money on his hands and drawer.

Following his arrest, he was produced before the special court in Nampally.

An investigation is underway.