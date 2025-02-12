Telangana revenue inspector held by ACB over Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB on Wednesday, February 12, arrested a revenue inspector of Dubbaka Tahsildar office, Siddipet district, for taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person.

The accused was arrested by the ACB after he asked a man the money for doing official work. Revenue inspector Manyam Narsimha Reddy had demanded the amount from one person for changing the succession of Patta land located at Appanapalli village in Dubbaka mandal, said the ACB in a press release.

The revenue inspector called the complainant to a tea point and collected the amount from him. He has been arrested and is being produced before the First Additional Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally.