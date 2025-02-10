Telangana ACB arrests two Warangal government employees for bribery

Hyderabad: Officials of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested two government employees of Telangana’s Warangal district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/-.

The two accused have been identified as Kankanala Ramesh who is an assistant engineer and Goguloth Saraiah, an assistant in Ramesh’s office. Both work in the panchayat raj department in Warangal district.

According to the ACB press release, the complainant approached Goguloth Saraiah to process the building permission application and obtain approval from the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for constructing his house.

Goguloth Saraiah and Kankanala Ramesh demanded the bribe money to accept his application.

Telangana ACB officials confirmed the bribery after chemical tests on both the accused’s hands returned positive. Based on the victim’s complaint, the ACB officials arrested the two government employees and filed a case against them.

Government employees demanding and asking for bribes is a concerning issue in Telangana. Four days back, a circle inspector of police in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district of Telangana was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 4,00,000. The accused have been identified as Karri Jagadish.

The police official reportedly sought the sum to influence the police in a case filed against the complainant by instructing the sub-inspector of police, Danthalapalli to not arrest the individual and to issue a BNSS notice instead.

Telangana ACB achieves 64 pc conviction rate in 2024

In 2024, Telangana ACB registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested. Among them were 129 trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants), 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 cases of criminal misconduct by government servants in which 18 were arrested.

In the trap cases booked in 2024, Telangana ACB seized a total of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants. Properties worth Rs 97,42,67,000 of the accused in disproportionate assets cases were attached in 2024.

In 2024, ACB officials also conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption, and 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices.

Telangana ACB requests the public to contact its toll-free number 1064 and post on its X handle (@TelanganaACB) and Facebook (@telanganaacb) to take action as per law.



