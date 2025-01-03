ACB completes 64 years of service in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has completed 64 years of its glorious service on Thursday, January 2.

The ACB, which initially worked as erstwhile X branch under the Crime Investigation Department (CID) till January 1, 1961, took its form on January 2, 1961, with S Vijaya Rangam as its first director. He had also served as the Hyderabad City police commissioner from May 19, 1957, to May 13, 1959.

S Vijaya Rangam, the first director of ACB in the undivided Andhra Pradesh

The bureau started functioning with its first headquarters located at Ramkoti, after which it was shifted to Troop Bazaar in 1975, Abids in 1981 and Moazzam Jahi Market in 1985, before being shifted to its permanent office in Banjara Hills in 2013.

“Over the years, the Bureau has consistently strived towards excellence and built trust in public by achieving its goal with the dedication and hard work. Our performance has been defined by utmost commitment in working honestly, objectively and sincerely,” read the statement issued by the director general of Telangana ACB on Thursday, marking the milestone.

Telangana ACB achieves 64% conviction rate in 2024

In 2024, Telangana ACB registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested. Among them were 129 trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants), 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 cases of criminal misconduct by government servants in which 18 were arrested.

In the trap cases booked in 2024, Telangana ACB seized a total of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants. Properties worth Rs 97,42,67,000 of the accused in disproportionate assets cases were attached in 2024.

In 2024, Telangana ACB also conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption, and 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices.

The Bureau has obtained 105 sanction for prosecution orders from the government and filed charge-sheets.

Telangana ACB closely monitored prosecution of cases in the court, and secured conviction in 16 cases in 2024, achieving a conviction rate of 64%.

The Bureau has also finalised 26 old cases during 2024, which included a case from 2018, 3 from 2019, 5 from 2020, 5 cases from 2021 and 12 cases from 2022.

As Telangana aCB marches its way into the new year, it requests the public to contact its toll-free number 1064 and post on its X handle (@TelanganaACB) and Facebook (@telanganaacb) for taking action as per law.