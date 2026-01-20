Telangana ACB cases hit 14-year high in last quarter of 2025

Hyderabad: The Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Charu Sinha IPS, on Monday, January 19, conducted a comprehensive review of cases registered and investigated by the Bureau, with particular focus on the performance during the last quarter of the year 2025.

The review was followed by a “Reward Mela” organised to felicitate officers and staff for their outstanding contribution to the anti-corruption drive.

Director General expresses satisfaction over performance

During the review, the Director General expressed deep satisfaction over the overall performance of the ACB in the last quarter of 2025 and throughout the year 2025, and placed on record appreciation for the sustained efforts, professionalism, and dedication displayed by officers and staff across all units.

It was highlighted that the number of cases booked during the last quarter of 2025 stands as the highest recorded for the corresponding period in the last fourteen years, marking a significant milestone in the Bureau’s ongoing fight against corruption.

In recognition of this outstanding performance, the Director General announced substantial rewards and commendations for officers who demonstrated exceptional dedication and effectiveness during the last quarter of 2025.

Reward mela

The Reward Mela honoured the best performers, whose sustained efforts have led to a record number of corruption cases being detected and processed.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General congratulated all awardees and teams for their exemplary work and noted that “corruption makes a country hollow from within.” The Director General exhorted officers to work even harder and to maintain the highest standards of integrity so as to reinforce public trust and ensure transparent governance.

The Director General underlined that the primary focus must remain on professional, fair, and thorough investigation, supported by continuous capacity building.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to maintain the momentum achieved in 2025, to confront corruption decisively, and to ensure that the Anti-Corruption Bureau remains at the forefront of safeguarding integrity and good governance.