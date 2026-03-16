Telangana ACB nabs accounts officer for accepting Rs 14.77L bribe

Authorities have booked the accused, and the ACB is probing further to track additional transactions and identify others potentially involved in the case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 10:55 pm IST
Telangana ACB nabs works accounts superintendent for accepting Rs 14.77 L bribe
Telangana ACB nabs works accounts superintendent for accepting Rs 14.77 L bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Monday, March 16, arrested Eegala Madhusudhan, a Superintendent at the Joint Director Works Accounts office in Karimnagar, for allegedly accepting Rs 14.77 lakh in bribes.

Investigators found that the official utilised a benami bank account in Bhadradri Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd to receive digital payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in exchange for providing illegal “official favors.”

Madhusudhan, 50, took bribes through several UPI payments between September 2022 and September 2023. He allegedly demanded money from residents to hide errors or fix mistakes in files waiting for review, effectively providing favors.

Subhan Haleem
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Authorities have booked the accused, and the ACB is probing further to track additional transactions and identify others potentially involved in the case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 10:55 pm IST

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