Telangana: Accused in PG Medico Suicide Case granted conditional bail

Hyderabad: The Warangal District Court has granted conditional bail to the accused Dr. Mohammed Saif in the PG Medico Suicide Case wherein a first-year student of post-graduate died by suicide. The accused was granted bail by producing a guarantee of Rs. 10,000 and two sureties.

He is required to appear before the court every Friday afternoon for the next 16 weeks. The bail can be revoked if attempts are made to tamper with the evidence or threats are posed to the trial.

Telangana PG Medico Suicide Case

The case involves the alleged harassment of Dr. D Preethi, a first-year student of the post-graduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia by her senior at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal. She died by suicide, and Saif, a second-year post-graduate medical student of KMC, was booked by the police in the Warangal district.

The officials have analyzed the WhatsApp chats which revealed that Saif resorted to targeted harassment of Preethi to insult her.

After investigation, the police booked Saif on charges of instigating Preethi to attempt suicide by subjecting her to constant harassment by posting “insulting comments” about her on the WhatsApp groups managed by some of the PG medical first and second-year students of the KMC.