Telangana: All gates of Kadam dam open, govt prepares for disaster

Hyderabad: Engineers from the Telangana Irrigation department who are working at the Kadam Dam in Adilabad district have begun preparing for disaster management as incessant rains caused heavy inflows of rainwater into the reservoir between Tuesday and Wednesday morning..

The Kadam dam in Adilabad, Telangana. has a discharge capacity of 3 lakh cusecs. When the limit was reached during the past week, all gates were opened. “If the inflow exceeds 5 lakh cusecs, no one can do flood management. So there is no other option but to prepare for disaster management,” said the irrigation department in a press release.

Engineers said that when a similar situation was faced in 1995, the dam got out of the problem with minor damages. “This is an unusual situation. If nature rages beyond human effort, we will prepare to face the situation. Even in such a dangerous situation, the project engineers are in the gauging room and are assessing the flood situation,” the department added.

Other irrigation projects in Telangana are also receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. A statement from the Telangana government on Tuesday also said all the reservoirs in the Godavari basin are almost full to the brim due to the heavy rains.

A press note from the Telangana government on Tuesday said that due to heavy rains over the past week, water levels in the Sri Ram Sagar project touched 74.83 trillion cubic meters (TMC) out of its full capacity of 90.31 TMC at 12.00 noon on Tuesday. The inflow into the project was 81,730 cusecs and officials released 86,118 cusecs of water by opening nine gates.

Earlier, gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream due to the heavy rains. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.