Telangana: Amid reports of outage, MeeSeva restores its services

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a state-wide outage of services from the past two weeks, Telangana’s digital service provider MeeSeva restored its services to full capacity after a technical glitch occurred at the State Data Centre (SDC) slowed down its operations for various services including caste certificate, income certificate, OBC non-creamy layer certificate, etc.

It had been reported that the MeeSeva centres across Telangana could not provide some of their online services, due to the technical issues at the SDC. Many citizens, mainly students, were reportedly in distress due to the service outage, as many educational institutions are at the final stages of their admission procedures.

Meanwhile, MeeSeva released a statement on Tuesday, September 25, denying any service outage.

The statement claimed that 4,76,311 transactions were processed between September 13 and 23, including 2,45,257 bill payments and 2,31,054 certificate services. From the certificate requests, 2,31,054 have been approved, the site government’s online service provider claimed.

Also Read Mee Seva down for 10 days, govt promises to clear backlogs

According to an earlier statement by MeeSeva, there has been a technical issue that occurred at the SDC, had been resolved and the services were back on September 13. The glitch had affected MeeSeva’s access to the documents uploaded for transactions between July 10 and September 12, causing a huge backlog of unresolved applications.

MeeSeva, after resolving the glitches, directed the MeeSeva service centres to re-upload the documents and work on clearing the pending applications. The affected applicants were notified via SMS, about the re-submission of their applications at no extra charges, and the service providers have been working on that.

Talking to Siasat.com, a private MeeSeva service provider or village-level entrepreneur (VLE) from Siddipet, said that they have been facing server problems for the past months and the technical glitch which occurred at the hands of the government’s data centre has given the double-load of work to them.

Another service provider in Hyderabad claimed time loss and money as the service providers have to give the re-uploading services without charging the applicants. The service providers demand that the government should reimburse them for the time and money lost due to the issue.

While talking to a MeeSeva office that is directly run by the state government, a senior data operator said that MeeSeva server outages have been a common part of their everyday work life. She added that the data operators have figured out how to work around the technical issues that happen almost every day. Sometimes the MeeSeva server would be down for 10-15 minutes, for a half working day.

The major technical failure that happened at the SDC had led to these server issues, which lasted from August to mid-September. The MeeSeva operators say that the servers have been working fine for the past week, and they hope that the failure will not happen again.

Most of the MeeSeva centres in the state receive nearly 500 consumers a day, including people coming with various queries. Each centre completes around 200 transactions in a day, a senior MeeSeva employee said.